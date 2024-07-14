Advertisement

Nuri Sahin's first win as Dortmund head coach

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has achieved its first victory in their opening match of the pre-season against DEW21. Nuri Sahin's players won 7-1.thanks to Felix Nmecha and Youssoufa Moukoko's brace.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement