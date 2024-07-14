Nuri Sahin's first win as Dortmund head coach
Borussia Dortmund has achieved its first victory in their opening match of the pre-season against DEW21. Nuri Sahin's players won 7-1.thanks to Felix Nmecha and Youssoufa Moukoko's brace.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
Gabriel has an outside chance to set the NCAA career passing yards record in 2024.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston share their personal style, favorite fit moments and thoughts on the WNBA's fashion renaissance.