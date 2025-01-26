Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game Highlights

Since knocking Denver out of last season's playoffs, Minnesota has won the next two regular-season matchups.
The Timberwolves might have the most one-dimensional offense in the league.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine make the case for their Western Conference All-Star starters headlined by Victor Wembanyama.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
Keys won her ninth consecutive match, while Rybakina struggled through a back injury.
Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, is also a noted fan of Swift's music and attended the game after being personally invited by the singer.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
Day and the Buckeyes were beaten by their bitter rivals and booed off their home field less than 2 months ago. Now they have a shot at winning it all.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Is Naomi Osaka finally returning to form?
Cleveland and Oklahoma City are on pace to win 73 and 70 games, respectively, and will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Ohio State's victory vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl as they advance to face Notre Dame for the CFP title.
The fine is the largest yet for Edwards, whose tally for the season now stands at $235,000. And the NBA made clear on Sunday that fines will escalate for Edwards as a repeat offender.
Pittsburgh has scored 17 or fewer points in each of its past four games, with Wilson twice passing for under 200 yards.
A heated exchange between Thompson and Heat guard Tyler Herro on Sunday sparked a fight that led to six people getting ejected.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
McCarthy leaves looking like the bigger man. Partially because of the malaise that began to coat the Cowboys' fan base and partially because Jerry seems to again be operating on his gut as he moves forward.