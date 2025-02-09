Nuggets vs Suns Game Highlights
The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 122-105. Top Performers – Denver Jamal Murray – 30 points, 6 3PM, 5 assists Nikola Jokić – 26 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists 11-13 FG Christian Braun – 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists No Russell Westbrook or Michael Porter Jr. tonight for Denver Top Performers – Phoenix Devin Booker – 24 points, 3 3PM, 7 rebounds, 3 assists Bol Bol – 19 points, 7 rebounds No Kevin Durant of Bradley Beal for PHX tonight The Nuggets win their sixth straight and seventh of last 10 to move to 34-19 while the Suns fall back to .500 at 26-26.