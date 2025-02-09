Nuggets vs Suns Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on former Portland Timbers head coach, Gio Savarese, to chat his experience as a head coach as well as the growth of the league on the eve of it’s 30th anniversary. Later, Christian and Alexis bring on MLS Cup winning Columbus Crew head coach, Wilfried Nancy, to chat his coaching style as well as what he looks for in potential players.