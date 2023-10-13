Now Serving Omaha: Fig
Along Omaha's Riverfront lies a new cafe offering clean and fresh dishes in a sun-filled space.
Along Omaha's Riverfront lies a new cafe offering clean and fresh dishes in a sun-filled space.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The disturbing acts of violence couldn’t be immediately linked to the war but the first victim was an employee of the Israeli embassy. The second attack, which killed at least one man, happened in France where local media reported that the assailant—who was known to the authorities as a
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.The accused, Francoise Seguin, was a nun with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa who worked at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany between 1958 and 1968, CBC Indigenous has learned.Seguin's name appears on a list
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
The Prince and Princess of Wales got into a public disagreement live on radio as they were interviewed for BBC Radio 1 – see what they were arguing about here
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of several Middle East capitals on Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for the attack by Hamas terrorists.
Fox NewsSean Hannity and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a tense discussion about Israel Thursday after the Fox News host asked the 2024 hopeful to defend comments he made on the topic in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.Ramaswamy accused Republicans of having “selective moral outrage” at the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and claimed that some who advocate a more forceful military response are swayed by financial incentives.“The selective nature of ignori
The actor delivered an epic takedown of the ex-president and a solution at the “Stop Trump Summit.”
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
Seinfeld hinted that ‘something is going to happen’ regarding the classic Nineties sitcom and its ending
DeSantis wrote on X that it was absurd that Trump would "attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.'"
Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg got $2M in Trump Org severance. And $2M happened to be his fine last year after he kept Trump safe in a NY tax-fraud trial.
“I am here for this! I love the girl power!”
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments. The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump's Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World. A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
French police are investigating the possible poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia for France with her daughter last year, called emergency services and was taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment, the French capital's prosecutor's office said. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ms Ovsyannikova leave her native country, said its team has been "at her side" as she sought medical attention.
Taylor Swift made a generous donation to Harvesters Community Food Network over the summer, which took the Kansas City food bank by surprise.
Jennifer Aniston looked incredible in this raunchy scene from The Morning Show, which saw her getting intimate with Jon Hamm’s character