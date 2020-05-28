Now You See It, Now You Don't: Twister Sends Trampoline Skyward on Vancouver Island

What was described as a weak tornado by Canadian meteorologists launched a trampoline into the air before catapulting it down a street in Saanich, Vancouver Island, on May 21. Some remarkable doorbell camera footage shows the incident.

After discovering the footage after the event, homeowner Prisilla Joseph spoke to CTV News Vancouver Island about what her husband saw on the date.

She said he saw it get blown “five, six houses down” the street.

She added, “My husband has always joked around, saying, ‘Oh, we could always get a tornado here, we could always get one here. And I was always like, ’No, what are you talking about? You’re crazy.’” Credit: Prisilla Joseph via Storyful