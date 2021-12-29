You can now report at-home COVID results on ECDOH website
The county is expecting to receive more at-home tests to distribute next week.
Canada's rout of Austria was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage.
Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
"He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic organizers continue to stand by a policy that could bar athletes from the Winter Games long after they’ve cleared infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
The legendary John Madden passed away on Tuesday morning. We take a look back at his life and some iconic moments.
INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days. The changes could allow Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to return for Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas a
Tensions are high with more than $6 million in bowl payouts in the balance.
Hawaii's starting quarterback, leading rusher, leading receiver and leading tackler have all entered the transfer portal.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.