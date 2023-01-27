“We now have the blueprint, America”: Tyre Nichols family attorney on ‘swift’ investigation
During a news conference on Friday, Ben Crump, family attorney, says pace of investigation in Memphis is a blueprint for how excessive force investigations should be handled in police departments and justice systems across the country. Memphis Police is expected to release bodycam video footage of Tyre Nichols’ confrontation with police, one day after prosecutors charged five former officers with his death. Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with murder.