Novak Djokovic supporters dance outside his hotel

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination requirement following a review by two independent panels prior to boarding his flight, but was denied entry upon landing in Melbourne late on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is currently housed in a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton, 2 miles north of Melbourne Park, after authorities cancelled his visa when he arrived in Australia.

The player's lawyers launched an appeal seeking to overturn the federal government decision, with a court agreeing not to deport him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday.