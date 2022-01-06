Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia

The tennis star, who was left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport overnight amid a brewing political maelstrom, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be removed from the country on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Australia's border force later confirmed his visa had been revoked.

The player would file an injunction to prevent him being sent back, the source said. In the meantime, Djokovic was on his way to a Melbourne hotel.