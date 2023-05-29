Nova Scotia wildfires trigger state of emergency

STORY: The local government has issued emergency alerts and multiple evacuation orders for the affected areas, local media reported. At least 10 houses had been burned by the wildfires as of late Sunday. The state of emergency would be in effect for seven days, unless lifted or extended, the Halifax government said.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education announced on its official Twitter account that schools in the affected areas will be closed on Monday (May 29). There have also been several power outages reported in affected areas.

Wildfires have been raging in multiple areas in Canada for the past few weeks.