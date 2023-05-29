Nova Scotia wildfire: Wind could push fire back, but lots of 'un-burned fuel' left over, Halifax deputy fire chief says
Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum provided an update Monday morning on a fast-moving wildfire that was discovered burning on Sunday afternoon. "We understand that wind direction is changing - the wind is now from the North - which is going to move this fire back, backward in the direction it was moving yesterday," Meldrum said. "There's a lot of un-burned fuel in the areas that the fire went through," he added.