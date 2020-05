Sub.-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, 23, has been confirmed dead and five members of the Halifax-based crew are missing after a military helicopter crashed near Greece on Wednesday. The five people still missing are Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins.

