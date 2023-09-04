Nottingham: Grieving parents claim they were 'bullied' by under-review health trust

CBC

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina on Saturday to speak out against a new provincial government policy that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronouns at school.Brendan Dickey, a Regina-based teacher who helped organize the rally, says he believes the legislation will cause harm."It puts a whole bunch of youth at risk from the two-spirit, the trans and from the non-binary communities in our province,"