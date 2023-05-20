Notre Dame Must Land Several Bellwether Recruits In The 2024 Class
Notre Dame has upgraded its recruiting, but is it truly an elite group? Can this staff build a title team? They are off to a great start in 2024, but in order to prove they have the chops to be elite they must land several bellwether recruits. We break down who they are and where things stand. Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/ Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter