'Nothing But Smoke and Ash': Sierra Madre Residents Flee as Air Quality Worsens

A resident of Sierra Madre in California’s Los Angeles County said they were forced to “pack up and leave” the area on September 16 as smoke and ash from the Bobcat Fire caused air quality to plummet.

Carmen Moreno said she and her family made the decision to leave on Wednesday due to the affects of the smoke on their health.

“I’ve been waking up with a puffy face, sinus and chest pressure and a massive headache,” Moreno wrote on Instagram. “This morning was the worse! We had no choice but to pack up and leave to find some relief.”

As of September 17, the Bobcat Fire was still only 3 percent contained and had burned over 50,000 acres.

California is experiencing its worst fire season on record, with more than 3 million acres burned by mid-September. Credit: Carmen Moreno via Storyful