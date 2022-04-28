'Nothing Short of a Miracle': Michigan Trooper Survives Interstate Semi-Truck Slam

Police in Paw Paw, Michigan, said it was “nothing short of a miracle” that a trooper survived a semi-truck slamming into the back of his cruiser on the I-94 on April 8.

Michigan State Police released dashcam video showing the point of view of the semi-truck driver, who was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said the video sums up the importance of the “Move Over" law, which requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Officials said the trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Michigan State Police via Storyful