Not all tourists in Louisville this weekend for NCAA Tournament regional

The Canadian Press

SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s