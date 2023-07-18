Not 'time to slow down' helping Ukraine -U.S. Defense Chief

STORY: Austin said the group is seeing progress in Ukraine's counter-offensive, and discussed the continued need to meet its requirements for ammunition and air power.

"Now, during today's meeting, we talked about Ukraine's ongoing requirements including, as I've said, its urgent need for ammunition. We also discussed plans to ramp up production at both the national level and the multinational level through the European Union's important initiative to produce more ammunition."

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a coalition of 54 countries that was formed in 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It meets regularly to coordinate its support of Ukraine.