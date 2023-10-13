Not-so-sweet 16: Kansas City Chiefs continue win streak vs. Denver Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs toyed with the Denver Broncos Thursday night before claiming their 16th straight victory over the Broncos, 19-8.
The Kansas City Chiefs toyed with the Denver Broncos Thursday night before claiming their 16th straight victory over the Broncos, 19-8.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm after a household accident in September. Njoku showed off the injury on Instagram.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie. Swift and Kelce have been in a budding relationship the past few weeks, ever since the All-Pro tight end invited her to a game when he failed to meet her during her Eras Tour. Swift took him up on his offer late last month, watching the Chiefs beat
Deion Sanders had some choice words about late game times and expressed gratitude his team is leaving the Pac-12 and its late games behind.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
In just his second career game, Bedard put his full array of skills on display for his first NHL goal — one he created entirely on his own.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
The Edmonton Oilers may be coming into the year as Stanley Cup favourite, but they sure didn't play that way Wednesday night.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
D.J. Moore and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football season.
It's out with Hall and Oates and in with Kid Cudi and Steve Aoki as the Toronto Maple Leafs' longtime goal song was laid to rest on Wednesday.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium will be closed for the 2024 CFL season. The Elks say the move is aimed at improving the atmosphere at the outdoor stadium. Once a hot ticket, the Elks have been struggling to attract fans to Commonwealth, which has a capacity for 56,400 football fans. The Elks are averaging just over 25,000 fans this season, well down from the league-best average of 31,517 they drew in 2015. The team, which has struggled in recent seasons an
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets know it's probably coming and it's nearly impossible to stop. The Philadelphia Eagles' “tush push” could make an appearance during the teams' showdown Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And the Jets want to at least leave a mark if Jalen Hurts and the offensive line shove their way to a first down or touchdown. “You've got to be sound, you've got to be disciplined, so we’ll do our best in that regard,” Saleh said Wednesday before smiling. “But
The Cowboys worked out four linebackers on Wednesday but chose to add veteran free agent Rashaan Evans
Due to their tight cap situation, the Senators will have to play a man short for their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chase Claypool stood in front of his locker for the first time as a Dolphin on Wednesday, eager to close the door on a disappointing stint with the Chicago Bears and embrace his new role as part of Miami's top-ranked offense. Claypool's tenure in Chicago ended just 11 months after the Bears acquired him from Pittsburgh last November. The Dolphins traded for the 25-year-old last week. “Excited for the new opportunity and excited to work with coach (Mike) McDaniel and Tu
Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea. The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension. The FedEx Cup fall swing is primarily for players trying to secure their PGA Tour cards for next season.
In another huge shakeup days before UFC 294, Kamaru Usman has stepped up to replace Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev.
Yes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.