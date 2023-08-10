'Not a settlement reached:' Parties in Kingfisher hazing lawsuit meet in federal court Wednesday

Reuters

Nio Inc investors can proceed as a class in a lawsuit claiming the Chinese electric vehicle maker lied about building its own factory in Shanghai during its 2018 initial public offering, a U.S. judge has ruled. The lawsuit in federal court in New York seeks damages from Nio, its executives and underwriters for a decline in share price after the carmaker said in March 2019 that it had scrapped plans to build the new factory it had said was "under construction" during the IPO. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued an order late Tuesday certifying a class of all investors who bought Nio American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the September 2018 IPO, and a class of investors who purchased ADS between Oct. 8, 2018 and March 5, 2019.