'Not a settlement reached:' Parties in Kingfisher hazing lawsuit meet in federal court Wednesday

Quebec Superior Court has the jurisdiction to hear a case calling on Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to be removed from her post because she cannot speak French, according to a Quebec Superior Court judge. The Attorney General of Canada had tried to argue that only the federal court could look into such a case, but Judge Catherine Piché rejected the claim in June. The court challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court last summer, argues that Simon, who took over as the Crown's representative in Canada in 202
(Reuters) -China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Baidu, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. A Nvidia spokesperson would not elaborate on the report but said that "consumer internet companies and cloud providers invest billions of dollars on data center components every year, often placing orders many months in advance."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination has filed for bankruptcy protection after a judge ordered it to pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages for submitting hundreds of false claims for benefits. The federal bankruptcy filing, submitted Tuesday, will allow the Center for Asbestos Related Disease clinic in the small town of Libby to continue operating while it appeals last month's judgment, said clinic director Trac
German car makers must do more to make electric vehicles cheaper and more appealing because manufacturers are losing out to China, the head of Berlin’s top group of economic advisers has warned.
Tilray Brands Inc. is expanding its case of craft brews, announcing a deal to buy eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tilray puts the purchase price at US$85 million to be paid in cash. The cannabis company says the agreement will triple both its basket of brands and its beer sales volume, which it projects will increase to 12 million cases per year from four million. Tilray says that growth would vault i
QUEBEC — A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views. British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court against Minister Caroline Proulx, the convention centre and Quebec's attorney general. The court filing, dated Aug. 2, argues that the cancellation of
Nio Inc investors can proceed as a class in a lawsuit claiming the Chinese electric vehicle maker lied about building its own factory in Shanghai during its 2018 initial public offering, a U.S. judge has ruled. The lawsuit in federal court in New York seeks damages from Nio, its executives and underwriters for a decline in share price after the carmaker said in March 2019 that it had scrapped plans to build the new factory it had said was "under construction" during the IPO. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued an order late Tuesday certifying a class of all investors who bought Nio American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the September 2018 IPO, and a class of investors who purchased ADS between Oct. 8, 2018 and March 5, 2019.
Alberta's decision to pause approvals of new renewable energy projects is putting the lives of thousands of workers on hold, an industry group says. "You're asking people to put a pause on their lives," said Luisa Da Silva, director of Iron and Earth, a group that assists fossil fuel employees transition to the renewables industry. "You're asking people not to work." A week ago, Alberta's United Conservative government announced it had directed the province's utilities regulator not to approve a
Chrysler is recalling nearly 45,000 of its 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles because of possible interference with air bags.
BEIJING (AP) — China's exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Imports tumbled 12.4%, customs data showed Tuesday, in a blow to global exporters that look to China as one of the biggest markets for industrial materials, food and consumer goods. Exports fell to $281.8 billion as the decline accelerated from June’s 12.4% fall. Imports sank to $201.2 billion, widening from the previous month’s 6.8%
(Reuters) -Greenhouse gas emissions from Canadian oil sands production were flat in 2022 even as output grew, an analysis by S&P Global showed on Wednesday, suggesting absolute emissions from the carbon-intensive sector could peak sooner than previously expected. It was the first time since S&P Global began tracking emissions in 2009 that absolute oil sands emissions did not rise, apart from periods in which major market disruption caused a decline in production, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the oil sands sector in northern Alberta will still need to make significant emissions cuts to meet Canada's climate targets, said Kevin Birn, chief analyst of Canadian oil markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a setback to Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," in its legal battle against Apple, declining to let a federal judge's injunction take effect that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its lucrative App Store. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, acting for the Supreme Court, denied Epic's request to lift a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively delayed implementing an injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers barring certain App Store rules, while Apple pursues a Supreme Court appeal.