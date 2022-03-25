'This is not satisfactory to me:' Palm Beach County judge rejects plea offer

A Palm Beach County judge has ordered both sides to go back to the drawing board after rejecting a plea offer that would have amounted to a 10-year sentence for a teenager accused of taking a stolen car on a joyride that resulted in the deaths of four people.

Latest Stories

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r