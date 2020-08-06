'Do Not Give Money to Our Government, We Don’t Trust Them,' Beirut Local Tells Macron During City Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with locals in Beirut on August 6 as he toured areas of the city badly damaged by the explosion at the port two days previously.

Locals expressed their anger at the Lebanese government while Macron was out in public, chanting that they wanted the “fall of the regime," video showed.

Beirut resident Lyne Mneimneh captured footage of herself repeatedly shouting, “Do not give money to our government, we don’t trust them” in French at Macron during his visit to the Gemmayze district near the blast site. According to Mneimneh, Macron heard her plea and replied, “I know.”

Ahead of his trip, Macron said he was going to Beirut to bring a message of solidarity and fraternity from the people of France. Credit: Lyne Mneimneh via Storyful