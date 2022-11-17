'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit
The absence of a military mission combined with a decrease in demand are the reasons the McClellan Park Army and Air Force Exchange is closing for good. Even though the McClellan Air Force Base shut down in 2001, the BX and PX exchange remained open for the military community. "We moved to the Sacramento area because there were so many nice air force bases we could use in our retirement," said Navy military spouse Marty Hills. Now, she and her veteran husband have to look for other options.