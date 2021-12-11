'Not going to die this way': Brit in otter attack

A British man resident in Singapore has described fearing for his life after being attacked - by a pack of wild otters.

Graham George Spencer suffered 26 wounds on his buttocks, legs and fingers while on his usual 6am walk in Singapore Botanic Gardens.

He said the around 20 otters biting him felt "like a staple gun", and that he fell to the ground.

"When I laid there, it was like, time had stopped, and I just kept thinking, surely, I'm not going to die this way. This is how I'm going to end? What will my kids think? And I just thought, guys, no, so I've got to get out of this, and it literally probably only lasted ten seconds, but it was as if time stopped, and I just was going over all this thinking, I've got to get up."

Animal welfare groups said it is rare for otters to attack humans, unless they feel threatened.

Spencer said he thought the animals mistook him for a runner who stepped on one of the otters in the dim early morning light.

He escaped after a friend ran over and pulled him away.

Now Spencer hopes authorities will put in place measures such as more solar-powered lights along the pathways.

He added that a doctor told him most of his wounds will remain permanent scars.

Singapore Botanic Gardens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.