"Not getting the justice that she needs"
Family left without answers months after teen's death.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA celebrated its diamond anniversary with a sparkling tribute to honor 75 years on the hardwood floor. During halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — stood side by side on a circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was a chance to take a bow for the game's biggest names, players who cut a path down the lane for today's players. Each of them wearing
This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.
MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w
As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali
CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span
BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig
Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s
CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to
CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin
At 15 years old, Kamila Valieva was facing a world of pressure. The figure skating universe recognized that.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure
MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed
After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini
Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.
Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to
CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary