'It's not fair' - Djokovic fans gather at Aus hotel

"It's simply, it's not fair, it's being discriminating against him (Djokovic). Just because he chooses not to state his vax status. It is a personal choice … this is his job, he's here to play," said a fan of the tennis star, Sandra Milisic.

The tennis star was holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his lawyers secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

The saga, fueled by domestic political point-scoring about the country's handling of a record surge in new COVID-19 infections, has created an international row with Serbia's president claiming his nation's most celebrated sportsman was being harassed.