'It's not done': New Iowa poll shows Trump holds large lead but other candidates have an opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors objected Monday to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Members of special counsel Jack Smith's team said in a court filing that Trump's lawyers last week had exaggerated the amount of material that they would need to sift through in order to be ready for trial. In suggesting an April 2026 trial date, defense lawyers said they had bee