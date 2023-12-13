Not Corky and Lenny's!
If you live on the East Side or are a member of the Jewish community, there is a good chance that you've been to Corky and Lenny's.
If you live on the East Side or are a member of the Jewish community, there is a good chance that you've been to Corky and Lenny's.
A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The Welcome Project, currently running in eight states and Washington, D.C., has a connection to Meghan's work with the Hubb Community Kitchen in the U.K.
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
A Florida school board voted on Tuesday to recommend the resignation of one of its members because she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but voted 4-1 Tuesday for a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
A police officer who repeatedly punched a Black woman during an arrest in North Carolina last month was suspended Tuesday after authorities released new video of the encounter that showed a broader view of what happened than bystander footage shared on social media. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at a news conference that Officer Vincent Pistone received a 40-hour suspension after an internal affairs investigation determined that he used excessive force during the Nov. 13 confrontation. The newly released body camera and bystander videos show different angles and what led to the encounter at a Charlotte bus stop that sparked public outrage.
The 2020 home invasion and drug robbery killed Cross Henderson, 21.
“I didn’t want anyone to get in trouble. I just didn’t want to be in the cage,” the 6-year-old told police.
Yonatan Daniel Aguilar, 11, weighed 34 pounds at the time of his 2016 death
Byron Watson's family is desperate to find him.Watson was last seen leaving his aunt's house in Maple Creek, Sask., on Nov. 26.His family says it is not in his nature to go missing and he is always in contact with them. They describe him as quiet but friendly.RCMP described Watson as 5'8", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in the news release about him being missing.Byron Watson has been missing since Nov. 26. (Submitted by Watson family)The family has been organizing ground searches of
A worker has died at a log-sorting facility on Vancouver Island, according to the United Steelworkers Union and Western Forest Products.The United Steelworkers Union Local 1-1937 says a fatal incident took place at the Nesook Bay dryland sorting facility west of Gold River Friday morning. "Our union's thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased member at this time, whom we offer our deepest condolences," the union said in a written statement. The union said it is not rel
The judge already ruled that Donald Trump's ex-lawyer defamed the workers and failed to produce evidence of his claims.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers, Spain’s National Police said Tuesday. Police said that 7,500 kilograms of cocaine seized by agents in the northwestern city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna. Investigators said that a criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America t
Kirksey McCord Nix Jr. is serving life without parole for ordering the 1987 contract killings of a Biloxi judge and his wife. The ailing 80-year-old says he wants to live out his final days a free man.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to "put a chill" on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety. In September, Trudeau told the House of Commons there was credible intelligence linking India to the June 18 shooting death of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the som
STORY: Sharon Alony-Cunio, along with her two young twins spent a harrowing 52 days as a Hamas hostage in the Gaza Strip.And in the first interview since her release, she told Reuters her thoughts were now with her husband, David, who is still held captive."Three days before we were released they separated David from us, they took him into a different hiding place, and since then I don’t know what is happening to him. The girls are torn, I’m torn, he’s been my partner for 10 years, he’s my other half and the love of my life, he’s the father of my girls who are asking every day – where’s daddy, where’s daddy? I need to explain to them that he is still there.”Alony-Cunio was one of 240 people taken hostage on Oct. 7 by Hamas gunmen who burst through the border with Israel and killed 1,200 people.The militants who attacked her kibbutz set fire to her house and took her away at gunpoint after she climbed out the window.She was taken across the border with her husband David and one of their twins…Their second daughter was held separately in Gaza for 10 days before they were reunited in captivity."Every minute we're waiting is like a Russian roulette. Will they live through the day or not. And the conditions are difficult, conditions that no one needs to live in, specially not children or adults without medicine. We saw that many have already lost their lives in captivity. So each moment is critical and we need to do everything to put the aim of releasing all hostages prior to anything else."Alony-Cunio said her group of hostages was held above ground and moved a few times, but with memories still raw and with her husband still inside, she declined to go into details.A seven-day truce saw more than 100 hostages released. The rest are still being held as Israel bombards Gaza, vowing to take out Hamas.According to local health authorities, more than 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of fighting.Now back home with her twin three-year-olds, Julie and Emma, Alony-Cunio pleads for the remaining 137 hostages to be freed.“There are a lot of families without a father, without a daughter, without a brother, without a grandfather, grandmother, mother. Everyone, it’s like 138 families there. They need to come back now. You have to do everything you can to bring them back now.”
RCMP say a man that went missing on the weekend after being separated from a friend during an ATV excursion has been found safe.RCMP sent out a missing persons advisory for William "Billy" Lachance on Monday, saying he had been last seen on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.They announced Wednesday that he'd been found safe.The man's family had told CBC he got separated from his friend while riding ATVs south of Meadow Lake.
Rafael Govea Romero is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Lizbeth Medina
Gloria Satterfield's sister Ginger Hadwin tells PEOPLE Alex Murdaugh is "a shell of a man"
After his first day in a Washington, DC, courtroom where a jury will determine how much he owes two former Georgia election workers for defamation, former Donald Trump election attorney Rudy Giuliani still insists everything he said about the two women was true.