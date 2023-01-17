Do not buy warning follows investigation of Hyundais, Kias bursting into flames

Christine McGuire-Wolfe's experience echoes that of dozens of drivers who told I-Team they narrowly escaped burning Kias and Hyundais. Their cars and SUVs burst into flames while rolling down the road. “I know without question if my children had been in the backseat, I would not have been able to get them out in time,” McGuire-Wolfe said. Mathias Donaldson, 17, jumped out of his 2011 Kia Optima after it caught fire as he pulled into a Tampa neighborhood. Donaldson told the I-Team: “A few seconds later, the car is in flames.”