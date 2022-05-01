'Do not be bullied' -Pelosi visits Kyiv

STORY: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in order to send a clear message to the world.

"America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is won."

Pelosi spoke from Poland after her trip to Ukraine, where Zelenskiy greeted her and several U.S. lawmakers.

Pelosi has said she hoped to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden as soon as possible - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for Ukraine more than two months after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation."

Zelenskiy thanked the U.S. for its assistance, saying it would help to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden's funding request includes over $20 billion for weapons and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government and $3 billion in humanitarian aid.

Moscow says its actions aim to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

"Do not be bullied by bullies if they're making threats, you cannot back down. That's my view of it. We're there for the fight. And you cannot fold to a bully."