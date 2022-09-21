'It's Not a Banger': Mixed Reception as US Space Force Releases Official Song

The US Space Force released its official song to a mixed reception on Tuesday, September 20.

An official video released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) features Gen John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations, explaining the process of commissioning the song, which is titled Semper Supra, after the force’s official motto. The song itself plays at the end of the video.

Reaction to the song has been mixed, with one poster on the DVIDS page comparing it to the theme from Thunderbirds, while a review on Military.com, which covers US Armed Forces news, declared “It’s not a banger”.

Kevin Baron, executive editor of another military news website, Defense One, gave one of the more positive appraisals of the song, calling it “a fine march” in a tweet. But he went on to add “the lyrics are awful”. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful