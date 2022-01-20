Norwegian killer Breivik arrives for final day of hearing

He held up a sign before being seated on Thursday (January 20).

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

The 42-year-old neo-Nazi is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society. But after a decade in prison he is entitled to apply for parole.