Norwalk woman, her father charged in baby’s death

CBC

The murder trial of Greg Fertuck has been full of surprising twists, but the most recent — and perhaps the most unexpected — came from Fertuck himself. He decided to represent himself for remainder of the trial. "I didn't kill nobody, and all I'm gonna do is tell the truth. I'm an innocent victim. I haven't killed nobody and I can prove it in court myself," Fertuck told CBC during a phone interview. "I don't need a shady lawyer to take my money." The stakes couldn't be higher for Fertuck. He's c