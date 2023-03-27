Norwalk woman charged in baby's death pleads not guilty
Norwalk woman charged in baby's death pleads not guilty
Norwalk woman charged in baby's death pleads not guilty
The teams will wrap up the series Saturday evening with the second game of a doubleheader.
Police said the family of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, the missing 6-year-old boy with severe disabilities, would not cooperate with investigators and left the country without him on March 23, two days before an Amber Alert.
The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated beforing being placed in a ‘safe environment’
Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w
Florida principal forced to resign after Michelangelo's David statue shown during class
Sergey Cherkasov sent jubilant messages to his handlers, per US court documents, but a few years later his fake identity fell to pieces.
FBI agents raided the Beverly Hills branch of US Private Vaults in March 2021, seizing more than $86 million in cash and valuables from 1,400 boxes.
An indictment vote has "loomed" for weeks in Manhattan and seems to be taking forever. Blame the historic lack of secrecy with this secret grand jury.
After switching her plea to guilty last July, Jen Shah reported to a Texas prison last month to begin her 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme
Ontario's police watchdog won't lay charges against two York Regional Police officers who shot a pair of 23-year-old men in Markham late last year, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence on Nov. 25, the SIU said in a press release Saturday. The two undercover officers were inside a pickup truck surveilling an SUV believed to be connected to a
The child suffered “numerous and extensive” injuries, a prosecutor said.
TORONTO — Police say a male is dead after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto. Toronto police say officers found a male with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene and the deceased has not been identified. They say Keele subway station remains closed as they investigate and are advising commuters to expect delays. Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were e
The alleged abuse took place at the man’s home in a Hilton Head gated community, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The City of Mississauga rejected applications for two residential towers in Port Credit steps from two major transit stations this month, saying the buildings proposed were too tall. But the province of Ontario says the city can no longer make this type of decision due to municipal planning changes the province brought into play in late 2022. In November, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing approved a Peel Region official plan, which a ministry spokesperson told CBC Toronto "removed th
HALIFAX — A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale. St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people. It was listed on Thursday for private sale with an asking price of $250,000. The listing says during the church's 32-year construction over 8,000 blocks of granite were transported by railroad
Parents are charged in the mass shootings at a Michigan high school and Illinois Fourth of July parade, raising questions about accountability.
A Midlands man was charged with receiving stolen goods after Richland County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and discovered hundreds of stolen items.
Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Croatia all said in recent days that they would arrest Putin in the unlikely event he visited their countries.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia are asking for the public's help after a shooting left two people injured in Chilliwack. They say police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance followed by gun shots at the entrance to the city's Rotary Trail park on Saturday night. The RCMP say that police arrived and found two victims with multiple gun shot wounds. They say officers immediately provided first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the victims to hospi
The Russian authorities are raiding hipster bars in St Petersburg and Moscow over fears anti-war individuals are meeting up there to share dissenting views.