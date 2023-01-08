Northwest Australia faces 'one-in-100-year' floods

STORY: The crisis in the Kimberley - an area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain.

"People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth.

"In some places, water just as far as the eye can see...The impacts are going to be many and varied but you know the scale of it in terms of the water that's lying on the ground up there at the moment is just massive," added Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.

The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.

  • Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, Australia PM says

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday his government was ready to provide whatever support was needed to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there. Albanese said his Labor government was "working constructively" with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome. "These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities ... are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren't there on the ground," Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.

  • 'Once in a century' flood cuts off communities in northwestern Australia

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Military helicopters airlifted hundreds of people from communities cut off by "once in a century" floods in Australia's northwest, an official leading relief efforts said on Sunday, noting water covered some places "as far as the eye could see". The crisis in the Kimberley - an sparsely populated area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain. "The water is everywhere," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth.

