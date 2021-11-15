Northwest Arkansas families walk for Type One Diabetes cure, research
Washington had been a disappointment all season, until Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder whether Travis Green has reached the end of the line in Vancouver after the Canucks' nightmare start to the season.
You would think a game featuring two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks would be fascinating. You would be wrong.
A week after letting down fantasy and elimination-pool players, the Cowboys and Bills flexed muscle. Scott Pianowski runs down the fantasy winners and losers for Week 10.
Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight.
Pete Carroll couldn't locate his challenge flag late in the first half, so he just threw whatever he could get his hands on.
Bella Bixby's dad committed suicide last week, something she said she couldn't hold in anymore after they were eliminated from the NWSL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Faced with a decision against the Eagles on Sunday, Bridgewater chose business. His own.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 11 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's criticism of the game's best player and how he might have reacted to one of his players receiving the same feedback.
Jones was brilliant as New England humiliated Cleveland, and his play has to make you wonder how he was the fifth quarterback taken last spring.
Peng reportedly hasn't been seen publicly since making the accusation, and references to her allegation on Chinese social media have been censored.
Fingers aren't supposed to point this way.
The season of referees making questionable calls continues.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
DENVER (AP) — From a blocked field goal to giving up a momentum-changing fumble return for a score, it all felt so difficult for the Denver Broncos. To think, it all seemed so easy a week ago. Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos fell flat in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) on Sunday after a dominating performance at Dallas the week before. At 5-5, the Broncos head into the bye week with a big question they're trying to resolve: Just what exactly is their identity? Safety Justin Simmo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 14 games and the Anaheim Ducks rolled to their seventh straight victory, 5-1 over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Sonny Milano also scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks, who remained in second place in the Pacific Division while staying perfect since Oct. 29. Adam Henrique and Sam Steel added goals in the final minute for Anaheim, which has earned a point in nine strai
De'Andre Hunter should be able to return to the floor in mid-January.
DeSean Jackson's first catch with the Raiders was memorable, and not in a good way.