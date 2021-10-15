Northfield newlyweds' wedding video in limbo after photography company closes

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot, the English club said Thursday, potentially ruling him out of Spain's crucial World Cup qualifiers next month. City said the injury was a “small fracture” and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week, first in the 2-1 win over Italy — when Torres scored twice — and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday. “He has since return