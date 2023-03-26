Northern Utah Locals Deal With 'Record-Breaking' Snowfall

Eden, Utah, saw another day of snow on Sunday, March 26, as the area’s record-breaking snow season continued into spring.

Utah broke its 40-year-old snowpack record on Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The record was expected to be broken again as more snow storms were predicted in coming days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported up to 4.5 inches of snow in some parts of Utah on Sunday morning. The NWS also warned lake effect snow could occur Sunday night, bringing an additional 3 inches of precipitation to parts of the state.

The footage, recorded by Eden local Barbie Sunderland, shows her driveway and yard covered in thick snow. Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful