Northern Utah Braces for 'Significant' Snow

Weather officials warned parts of northern Utah to expect a significant snowstorm as snow showers began in the region on Thursday, December 7.

The National Weather Service warned northern Utah to expect significant snowfall through Friday, with snow expected to be the heaviest on Friday morning.

Video taken by @hdabbe shows snow falling north of Duchesne on Thursday. Local media said the next round of snow was expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Credit: @hdabbe via Storyful