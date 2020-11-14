Northern Philippines Experiences 'Worst Flooding' in Years After Typhoon Vamco

Northern parts of the Philippines battled with severe flooding on November 14 after Typhoon Vamco, known locally as Ulysses, battered the nation days before.

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano called for help, telling local media the region was dealing with the “worst flooding” in years. The Manila area was in a similar situation. This video shows the extent of the flooding in Tuguegarao City.

At least 42 people were killed due to the typhoon.

The storm has since moved west into the South China Sea and was expected to hit Central Vietnam on November 15, according to local news reports. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via Storyful