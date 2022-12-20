Northern Lights Swirl in Manitoba Night Sky

Clear skies in northern Manitoba, Canada, allowed a local photographer to grab impressive footage of the northern lights.

Footage filmed by Reynald John Roldan shows the green glow of the aurora.

Roldan posted the footage to Twitter on December 16, where he regularly shares examples of his aurora photography with his followers.

He told Storyful that Manitoba’s cold weather didn’t put him off getting outside to take the shots featured here.

“As an Aurora enthusiast, the sudden cold snap can be a challenge for taking photographs and recording northern lights videos as it freezes your camera lens,” he said.

Roldan said, however, “nothing beats watching” the incredible display and that “truly the cold will never bother you for the sake of the northern lights”. Credit: @rjayroldan via Storyful