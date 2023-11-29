Northern Lights to stretch into parts of Oklahoma thanks to recent solar storm
Northern Lights to stretch into parts of Oklahoma thanks to recent solar storm
Northern Lights to stretch into parts of Oklahoma thanks to recent solar storm
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters. The Weather Network predicts El Niño conditions will lead to above-average temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation levels in much of the country, particularly in Western and Central Canada. While that trend is expected to hold throughout the winter in British Columbia and the Prairie pro
The birds can each eat a pound of fish per day, park officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say multiple collisions near Brantford, Ont., — which have seen at least 10 vehicles crash and four transport trucks jackknife — have closed an eastbound lane on Highway 403.OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Hamilton "white out conditions" played a role in the crashes.He said one crash involved seven vehicles and another involved three vehicles.There are "serious injuries" but it's unclear how many, he said.Schmidt said on X, formerly Twitter, the eastbound lane is
An equipment failure killed 100,000 Atlantic salmon worth $5-million at the Sustainable Blue land-based salmon farm in Nova Scotia earlier this month, the company said Tuesday.A filter that removes carbon dioxide from holding tanks experienced a "structural collapse" on Nov. 4, the company told CBC News.The land-based salmon farm is the only one in North America with zero waste discharge thanks to its proprietary water filtration system which constantly recirculates water on-site.The fish kill h
Hundreds of vehicles had to be towed overnight into November 28, including buses and ambulances, emergency services in Odesa, Ukraine, said, as a deadly winter storm lashed parts of the country.Odesa Gov Oleh Kiper said some 1,900 people were evacuated the previous day, while around 800 crew were working to clear roads.At least five people died in the severe weather. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa via Storyful
The geese are rarely seen in the lower 48 states, experts say.
Canadian oilsands companies want to build a $16.5-billion carbon capture project near Cold Lake, Alta. Residents fear that pumping millions of tonnes of CO2 underground will endanger their communities.
Iceland? The North Pole? Antarctica? There are a lot of super cold places on this planet, but which one can claim bragging rights as the coldest place on Earth?
Get prepped for the blizzards ahead with these top-rated snow blowers from Canadian Tire, Amazon and more.
Save big and take the work out of shovelling snow this winter.
In September Nasa’s Osiris-Rex safely brought samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth.
Temperature records are tumbling – how much progress is really being made towards tackling climate change?
Nova has won European Union funding to build the farm off the coast of Orkney.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of northern Newfoundland. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of norther Newfoundland. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected across the region, and areas of high terrain could see up to 30 centimetres of total snowfall.The snow is predicted to happen from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.Environment Canada said a short period of rain will fall f
John Risley said his World Energy facility will soon increase its production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)For the last seven years, John Risley's company World Energy has been producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a low emissions liquid fuel used in commercial aviation. Now he's aiming to quintuple production at its Paramount, Calif., facility.SAF has a carbon footprint 80 per cent less than conventional fossil fuel and is made from non-petroleum feedstock, lik
Bittersweet tributes pour in for Mali, who spent more than four decades all by herself.
Following a relatively dry end to the month of November, December will start out significantly soggier in the Northwest as a series of storms will bring multiple rounds of heavy rain, snow and gusty winds to the region, warn AccuWeather meteorologists. The storms will arrive via an atmospheric river, a meteorological phenomenon where a flow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean resembles a fire hose that delivers near-constant rain and higher-elevation snow to the western United States or British C
U.S. tennis pro turned conservation biologist Michael Fishbach set up the Great Whale Conservancy, dedicated to protecting the planet’s whale population.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tighter water restrictions for drought-stricken northeast Spain went into effect Wednesday, when authorities in Catalonia said that Barcelona may need to have fresh water shipped in by boat in the coming months. Catalonia is suffering its worst drought on record with reservoirs that provide water for about 6 million people, including Spain’s second-biggest city Barcelona, filled to just 18% of their capacity. By comparison, Spain’s reservoirs as a whole are at 43% of thei
Scots are to be forced to rip out their gas boilers and replace them with heat pumps within as little as two years of buying a home under “hugely expensive” plans unveiled by Humza Yousaf’s government.