Northern Lights Shine in Montana Sky During Severe Geomagnetic Storm

The northern lights shimmered across the Montana night sky in the early hours of Sunday, April 23, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observed severe geomagnetic storms.

Footage and images captured by Angel Enriquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in the city of Glasgow, show the vibrant green and purple aurora.

“A night I will never forget," Enriquez tweeted.

The NOAA said the geomagnetic storms were caused by a coronal mass ejection on Friday, rating the severity of the storms at G4. Credit: Angel Enriquez via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]