Northern lights dazzle in northern Sweden
SHOWS:
STORY: The northern lights, also called aurora borealis, appeared right after dark and at around 19.30 local time (1830 GMT) the aurora exploded in intense pink, yellow and white.
According to a local photographer, the aurora was dancing very fast, appearing in all corners of the sky.
He said the aurora exploded four times before midnight and the sky was a glowing green for hours.
The photographer described them as some of the best he had ever seen.