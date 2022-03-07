Northern lights dazzle in northern Sweden

SHOWS:

STORY: The northern lights, also called aurora borealis, appeared right after dark and at around 19.30 local time (1830 GMT) the aurora exploded in intense pink, yellow and white.

According to a local photographer, the aurora was dancing very fast, appearing in all corners of the sky.

He said the aurora exploded four times before midnight and the sky was a glowing green for hours.

The photographer described them as some of the best he had ever seen.