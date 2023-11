The Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Shania Twain is set to hit the stage in Saskatoon a day after members of her concert production crew were in a bus crash on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan. The Sasktel Centre, where the singer is set to perform, says the concert is going ahead. A bus and truck from the "Queen of Me" tour were in the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley on Wednesday morning. Twain was not on the bus. The people in the vehicles were taken to hospital and all but two were released t