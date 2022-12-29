Northern Cardinal Lands on Woman's Hand to Feast on Peanuts

A friendly northern cardinal landed on a woman’s hand when she offered the bird some food during her walk in Milford, Michigan, on December 24.

Video filmed by Jocelyn Anderson shows a vibrantly colored female northern cardinal fly onto her extended palm, where peanuts were placed. The bird took two peanuts in its beak then flew away.

“This park allows for the hand-feeding of songbirds, so I quickly offered her sunflower seeds, peanuts, and suet nuggets,” Anderson told Storyful. Credit: Jocelyn Anderson Photography via Storyful