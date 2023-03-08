Northern California Town Buried in Snow After Another Winter Storm

Mounds of snow piled up in Plumas County, Northern California, overnight into Wednesday, March 8, in the latest of several winter storm to hit the region in recent weeks.

The footage, shot by a resident of Portola, show houses and cars buried in a thick layer of snow.

The Sierra region of California, where Portola is located, has been battered by snow in the past few weeks, and more severe weather was expected through March. A stronger and wetter storm was expected in the area starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @Destiny22Ginger via Storyful