Northern California Storm Updates: El Dorado County declares local emergency, I-80 closed to Sierra travel

Officials called for people in Northern California to avoid traveling to the mountains this weekend as more rounds of snow take aim at the Sierra. As of Sunday morning, Interstate 80 was closed for Sierra travel and parts of Highway 88 were also closed. Chain controls are in effect on Highway 50. The El Dorado County Sheriff Proclaimed a local emergency after outages and road closures have impacted the county throughout the week. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday an Impact Day for the Sierra snow forecast. Drivers could be stuck for hours in the car and roads could easily shut down. If you have to travel in the mountains, be prepared with an emergency kit in your car.