Northern California Storm Coverage: March 11 update at 5 p.m.
Here's the latest coverage of severe weather in Northern California.
Here's the latest coverage of severe weather in Northern California.
The fight in Bakhmut has bought time to plan a future counteroffensive against Russia's forces, said Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces.
Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.
‘Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,’ forecasters warned
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.
There were fears the houses could collapse due to coastal erosion in Norfolk.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
Police and highways officials blamed motorists for becoming stranded for up to ten hours on a motorway after Storm Larisa brought Arctic blizzards to northern England.
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn’t enough snow. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow on mountain resorts around the lake over the past three months, along the California-Nevada line.
Dylan McStay's mother said: 'When I said be careful, I never for one second thought he might knock himself out with a snowball.'
Roughly 9,400 people were under evacuation orders statewide, with 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.
Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
This storm isn’t quite done, and there’s another waiting in the wings.
Drone footage over Kernville, California, shows area roads and homes flooded on Friday, March 10, after widespread rain deluged the area.Footage captured by Chris Wymore shows extensive flooding in Riverside Park and the surrounding area on Friday evening.More rain was forecast for the area on Saturday going into Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Chris Wymore via Storyful
Snowfall warnings are in place for the southern part of the province, as regions are expected to get snow Friday. Areas near the U.S.-Canada border are expected to see snowfall. In a weather warning issued Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is anticipated. Environment Canada also issued a fog advisory for Calgary and areas north and northwest of the city, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre. "Dense fog patches have developed
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.
A flood watch was in effect beginning Thursday and extending into the weekend across a swath of California. Weather forecast updates.
Yosemite National Park will be closed until at least March 17, Saint Patrick's Day – and that's a best case scenario, the park says.