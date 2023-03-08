Northern California Storm Coverage: March 7 update at 4 p.m.
Here's how neighbors are helping neighbors after the winter storm and what's next for the forecast.
Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).
With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.
At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains. Updates
A quick clipper system moving through southern Ontario on Monday will bring snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to start the work week.
The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.
The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a
Our sun is getting active, meaning more solar storms could affect Earth. Past eruptions have killed satellites, cast votes, and caused blackouts.
Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful
STORY: Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday (March 8), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
We took a deep look at the popular March weather myth to see if there is any truth to it, despite the month coming in like a lion for some this year.
No shade or water makes it a dangerous trail to attempt in the heat of the afternoon, park staff said.
Crews struggle to clear roads in the San Bernardino Mountains as frustration grows among stranded residents.
'A potentially significant and very likely warm atmospheric river event' is set to hit California later this week, forecasters say.
Here’s the timeline of the next storm.
Snow is forecast in parts of the UK from Tuesday through to Friday, according to the Met Office.
Residents of Southern California mountain towns have continued to struggle to dig out and get necessities in the aftermath of a record-setting blizzard last month that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed. Free food distribution centers have been set up at five locations, including the community of Crestline, which sits at an elevation of about 4,600 feet (1,400 meters). “Imagine not having any food in your house after being trapped for 13 days,” resident Michelle Calkins told KTLA-TV.
Almost every apartment tower in Nurdagi collapsed or was shattered beyond repair in last month's earthquake in Turkey - and people are now asking if a building boom in the town in recent decades may have to led to the deaths of thousands of residents. The town's population swelled in recent years to some 25,000, residents say, driven in part by increasingly flexible regulations that allowed apartment blocks to reach as high as eight stories, from a limit of three previously. "Even if some of the standards required in the earthquake belt are met, buildings had no chance to withstand it."
Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season.
Snow and ice on the roads caused several semi-trailers to spin out or get stuck in the area of Truckee, California, on Monday, March 6, said the California Highway Patrol (CHP).The spinouts caused traffic delays on the I-80 as several “big rigs” were left stranded, unable to get traction, CHP said.The delays had been resolved and traffic was flowing normally by Monday night, but tire chains were required for all vehicles, according to Caltrans.By Monday, Truckee had received 16 feet of snow in the two weeks, and was expecting more, CHP said.This was one of many traffic disruptions in the area in recent days. Credit: CHP Truckee via Storyful
A Met Eireann meteorologist attributed the cold weather to northerly airflow moving over the country, introducing sharp frosts at night.